Fort Belknap Indian Community sues to stop mine work

If consulted by DEQ, the tribes would have “objected to the project on grounds that it would threaten to further contaminate water sources and jeopardize the ongoing clean-up efforts from former mining endeavors at Zortman, which still plague the surrounding areas and the Reservation today,” the lawsuit says.

The tribes raised their concerns during DEQ’s public comment period. The agency responded that it didn’t conduct any scoping due to the 90-day time limit to prepare the draft EA. DEQ did seek comment from the tribes after the draft EA was written, the agency noted.

In part because of the past mining problems, the Bureau of Land Management has proposed a 20-year withdrawal of mining on its federal lands in the area.

“To this day, the Gros Ventre and Assiniboine tribes continue to experience devastating health and environmental consequences from past mining,” said FBIC President Andrew Werk Jr. in a press release. “By giving the green light to Zortman exploration without proper tribal consultation and adequate analysis of environmental impact, DEQ has shown shocking indifference to the enormous potential for further water contamination, harm to tribal members, and permanent contamination of tribal lands. It’s as if we have learned nothing from the past.”