 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fort Wayne mayor says he has mild COVID-19 illness
0 Comments
AP

Fort Wayne mayor says he has mild COVID-19 illness

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Fort Wayne’s mayor has tested positive for a COVID-19 infection but said Tuesday that he was experiencing only mild symptoms.

Mayor Tom Henry’s office said he would be isolated for several days and remain in communication from home with other officials in Indiana’s second-largest city.

“I am very grateful to have been vaccinated, as my symptoms are mild,” the 69-year-old Henry posted to his social media accounts. “I am now resting at home.”

Henry received the first of his COVID-19 vaccination shots in February, once his age group became eligible for the jabs.

Henry, a Democrat, has been Fort Wayne’s mayor since 2008. He won election to his fourth term in 2019.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Dixie Fire threatens more Northern California towns

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Costs of the Afghanistan war, in lives and dollars
National Politics

Costs of the Afghanistan war, in lives and dollars

  • Updated

At just short of 20 years, the now-ending U.S. combat mission in Afghanistan was America's longest war. Ordinary Americans tended to forget about it, and it received measurably less oversight from Congress than the Vietnam War did. But its death toll is in the many tens of thousands. And because the U.S. borrowed most of the money to pay for it, generations of Americans will be burdened by the cost of paying it off.

Pelosi takes step to quell moderates' budget rebellion
National Politics

Pelosi takes step to quell moderates' budget rebellion

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has proposed a procedural vote this month that would set up future passage of two economic measures crucial to President Joe Biden's domestic agenda, a move Democratic leaders hope will win must-have votes from unhappy party moderates.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News