Fort Wayne mayor says he has mild COVID-19 illness

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Fort Wayne’s mayor has tested positive for a COVID-19 infection but said Tuesday that he was experiencing only mild symptoms.
Mayor Tom Henry’s office said he would be isolated for several days and remain in communication from home with other officials in Indiana’s second-largest city.
“I am very grateful to have been vaccinated, as my symptoms are mild,” the 69-year-old Henry posted to his social media accounts. “I am now resting at home.”
Henry received the first of his COVID-19 vaccination shots in February, once his age group became eligible for the jabs.
Henry, a Democrat, has been Fort Wayne’s mayor since 2008. He won election to his fourth term in 2019.
