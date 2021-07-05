 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fort Wayne sewage tunnel project completes latest phase
0 Comments
AP

Fort Wayne sewage tunnel project completes latest phase

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The largest construction project in Fort Wayne's history recently struck a new milestone with the conclusion of boring for a new sewer tunnel.

City officials and residents on Wednesday celebrated the work of MamaJo — a tunnel-boring machine deriving its name from three Fort Wayne rivers — that dug through roughly 5 miles (8 kilometers) of bedrock since February 2019, The Journal Gazette reported. The community event featured T-shirts and rocks that MamaJo had bored through.

The tunnel connects with 14 neighborhoods, storing and transporting sewage during heavy rain and reducing overflows into local rivers.

MamaJo’s tunnel has been the largest part of the project’s scope, Deputy Director of City Utilities Matthew Wirtz said. The 14-year construction endeavor has been decades in the making. The tunnel is slated to be fully operational by the end of 2023.

Once completed, the Deep Rock Tunnel will be able to handle 850 million gallons (3.2 million liters) of combined sewage traveling through it each day, city officials said.

The increased sewer capacity is expected to result in cleaner rivers and protect about 45,000 residents and 15,000 properties from basement backups and street flooding. The $188 million investment is expected to serve the city for more than 100 years.

MamaJo’s name comes from the first two letters of each of Fort Wayne’s rivers: “Ma” from the St. Marys and the Maumee and “Jo” from the St. Joseph River.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Journal Gazette.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hackers demand $70 mln to end latest cyberattack

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

GOP donor pays $1M to deploy South Dakota national guard
National Politics

GOP donor pays $1M to deploy South Dakota national guard

  • Updated

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — In a story June 30, 2021, about a billionaire Republican donor who is paying $1 million to help defray the cost of deploying the South Dakota National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of the spokesman for South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem. The spokesman is Ian Fury, not Ian Fry.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News