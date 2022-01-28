 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Fortenberry, Flood trade jabs in Nebraska congressional race

  • 0

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry went on the offensive Friday against his Republican primary challenger, accusing state Sen. Mike Flood of “betraying conservative values” on immigration with his support of a 2012 health care law that divided Nebraska Republicans.

Fortenberry slammed Flood for his push to override the veto of then-Gov. Dave Heineman, a fellow Republican who opposed the measure in the Legislature. Heineman and current Gov. Pete Ricketts endorsed Flood last week.

Flood, of Norfolk, announced plans recently to challenge Fortenberry, who faces federal criminal charges alleging that he lied to investigators who were investigating an illegal contribution to his campaign from a foreign national. Fortenberry has pleaded not guilty.

People are also reading…

“Over the course of this campaign, we will highlight Mike Flood's history of betraying conservative values and the America First Agenda, squishy votes, and caving to the whims of liberal activists,” Fortenberry’s campaign said in a statement.

Fortenberry's campaign released an ad that singles out the 2012 health care law, which allowed pregnant women who are in the country illegally to qualify for state-funded prenatal care. The ad also attempts to connect Flood with President Joe Biden, citing last year's increase in U.S. southern border crossings that happened while Biden was in office.

Some Nebraska lawmakers, including Flood, deemed the health care measure a “pro-life” matter and argued that unborn children don't have an immigration status and should receive care. But others viewed it as a taxpayer-funded giveaway to people in the country illegally.

“Mike prioritized his pro-life principles on a difficult bill,” said Ryan Kopsa, Flood's campaign manager. “For Jeff Fortenberry to attack that pro-life vote and lie about it is evidence of just how desperate Fortenberry is in the face of federal criminal prosecution.”

Fortenberry also faces a Democratic challenger, state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, of Lincoln. Nebraska's 1st Congressional District is heavily Republican and hasn't elected a Democrat since 1964. Fortenberry was first elected in 2004 and is seeking a 10th term.

Follow Grant Schulte on Twitter: https://twitter.com/GrantSchulte

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects

Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects

Democrats stung by a series of election year failures to deliver legislative wins for their most loyal voters hope they'll be buoyed by the prospect that President Joe Biden will name the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

Reparations are for descendants of Black slaves, Weber says

Reparations are for descendants of Black slaves, Weber says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's secretary of state said Thursday that reparations for African Americans should be limited to people whose forbears were kidnapped from their homeland, stripped of their ancestry and left with nothing after generations of forced labor.

McConnell: Black people vote at similar rates to 'Americans'

McConnell: Black people vote at similar rates to 'Americans'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is drawing criticism for comments he made shortly before the GOP blocked a federal elections bill, when he said that “African American” voters cast ballots at similar rates to “Americans.”

EXPLAINER: Why effort to help Afghanistan is falling short

EXPLAINER: Why effort to help Afghanistan is falling short

WASHINGTON (AP) — As winter deepens, a grim situation in Afghanistan is getting worse. Freezing temperatures are compounding misery from the downward spiral that has come with the fall of the U.S.-backed government and the Taliban takeover.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Family remembers Kuen Chia Yeh

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News