 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Forum gets tense in GOP's sharp-elbowed US Senate primary

  • 0

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The first public appearance between the highest-profile Republicans running for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania quickly became chippy Wednesday, as themes playing out in millions of dollars in sharp-elbowed TV attack ads played out on a small forum stage.

The campaign in one of this year's premier Senate contests also has been roiled by the arrival of three wealthy and well-connected candidates from other states, injecting carpetbaggery into the race as a prominent and persistent issue.

Mehmet Oz — the celebrity heart surgeon best known as daytime TV’s host of “the Dr. Oz Show” — absorbed the brunt of criticism from rivals seated beside him.

In any case, Oz said, he didn't mind being attacked and had thick skin.

People are also reading…

“Why is everyone attacking me?” Oz asked the audience rhetorically at the Manufacturer & Business Association offices in Erie as he began his closing speech.

“Because you're a liberal,” interjected Kathy Barnette, a one-time congressional candidate. That drew a protest from Oz, an admonishment from the moderator and Barnette's refusal to agree to be quiet.

Energy was a constant theme, since Pennsylvania is the nation's No. 2 natural gas-producing state, and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick turned a question about energy policy into an attack, accusing Oz of repeatedly raising questions about "fracking" in the past.

Oz shot back that McCormick was wrong and lying.

Until Wednesday, Oz and McCormick had largely skipped forums attended by other candidates and not crossed paths in public.

Follow Marc Levy on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/timelywriter.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

House Republicans, bullish on midterms, plot return to power

House Republicans, bullish on midterms, plot return to power

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The House majority seemingly within their grasp, Republican lawmakers huddling at a retreat in Florida this week turned to the architect of the “Republican Revolution” nearly three decades ago — former House Speaker Newt Gingrich — for ideas on starting their own political revolt come November.

Justices decide for themselves when to step aside from cases

Justices decide for themselves when to step aside from cases

WASHINGTON (AP) — Reports that the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas implored Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff to act to overturn the 2020 election results have put a spotlight on how justices decide whether to step aside from a case.

WVa lawmakers OK bill barring 'brainwashing' race teaching

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers advanced legislation on Friday that would restrict the way public school teachers can talk about race, a bill one Republican delegate said is meant to protect kids from “brainwashing.”

Kentucky lawmakers pass ban on transgender athletes

Kentucky lawmakers pass ban on transgender athletes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Senate completed passage of a bill Thursday to bar transgender girls and women from participating in school sports matching their gender identity from sixth grade through college.

Relief for Kyiv? Russia vows to scale back near the capital

Relief for Kyiv? Russia vows to scale back near the capital

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia announced Tuesday it will significantly scale back military operations near Ukraine’s capital and a northern city, as the outlines of a possible deal to end the grinding war came into view at the latest round of talks.

Report: Justice Thomas' wife urged overturning 2020 election

Report: Justice Thomas' wife urged overturning 2020 election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, sent weeks of text messages imploring White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to act to overturn the 2020 presidential election — furthering then-President Donald Trump's lies that the free and fair vote was marred by nonexistent fraud, according to copies of the messages obtained by The Washington Post and CBS News.

Watch Now: Related Video

An inside look at Mariupol's devastation, as besieged port city now reduced to ghost town

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News