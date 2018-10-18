CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Candidates for one of two seats up for election on the West Virginia Supreme Court are speaking at a forum in Charleston.
The forum was held Thursday night at the state Culture Center. Ten candidates are running for the seat of retired Justice Robin Davis.
Republican former U.S. Congressman Evan Jenkins was appointed by Gov. Jim Justice to Davis' seat until the Nov. 6 election. He's also running for Davis' unexpired term, as is Democratic former state Senate President Jeff Kessler.
Six other candidates are attorneys, one is a circuit judge and one is a family court judge.
Another forum was held Monday for candidates seeking the seat of retired Justice Menis Ketchum. Ketchum resigned before a House impeachment vote, and Davis retired immediately after the August vote.