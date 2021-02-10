Fox abruptly cuts off impeachment manager during testimony

Fox's most popular personality, Tucker Carlson, said he didn't watch any of the trial's first day.

“At this point, honestly, who cares?” Carlson said. “Impeachment? The whole thing is ridiculous. They're literally impeaching a president who isn't the president anymore. They're yelling at somebody who has already left the room.”

Yet Fox devoted much of its daytime hours to it, and even returned to the trial after “The Five” on Wednesday. Newsmax, after silencing the opening of Wednesday's session to talk about a rebranding of Aunt Jemima food products, showed much of the afternoon session, as did One America News Network.

During breaks in the trial, they addressed the Trump fans in their audience.

“We will continue to bring you live coverage of the impeachment trial here on One America News,” anchor Jennifer Franco said. “Meantime, despite endless lies and attacks from Democrats and the mainstream media, former President Trump fought hard for the country over the past four years.”

She introduced a two-minute film that paired flattering clips of Trump in office with a narrator reading the Rudyard Kipling poem, “If,” which opens with the line, “If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs and blaming it on you.”