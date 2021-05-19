Fox News seeks to dismiss Dominion suit over election claims

A spokesperson for Dominion said Wednesday that the company "strongly supports free speech, but defamation for commercial gain is clearly not protected, and we intend to hold Fox accountable for its reckless disregard for the truth. This case will strengthen the First Amendment, not weaken it.”

Fox attorneys said in court papers that Fox did not create the allegations against the company. They also argue that the news outlet was “fairly and extensively” covering the results of a contested election, calling Arizona for Biden before any other network and reporting on the legal challenges around Biden's win and Trump's refusal to concede.

“The news media has the right in a democracy to inform citizens by reporting and commenting on a President’s allegations challenging the security of our elections,” according to court papers.

The lawsuit by Dominion is part of a growing body of legal action filed by the voting company and other targets of misleading, false and bizarre claims spread by then-President Trump and his allies following Trump’s election loss to Biden. Those claims helped spur on rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in a violent siege that left five people dead, including a police officer. The siege led to Trump’s historic second impeachment.