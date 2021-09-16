Fox's vaccine criticism focuses attention on its own policy

“You can't allow people to force you to take drugs that you don't want or that you don't need,” Carlson said. “It's up to you what drugs you take, period. If you allow people to force you to take drugs you don't want, you're done. They own you. You're no longer free, period.”

He interviewed comic Jim Breuer, who has said he is canceling shows at venues that require audience members to be vaccinated. Carlson said Breuer was “talking like an American man. Where are the rest of the American men?”

In another interview with Carlson, former CBS News reporter Lara Logan compared Biden's plans to Marxism and Nazism.

“All of it is about control,” she said.

Onscreen chyrons read “No surprise: Biden's rules are incoherent” and “Fauci wants to ban human interaction.”

Fox was attacked from the right by a former employee, Eric Bolling. Now on the conservative network Newsmax, Bolling said Wednesday night that network leaders are pushing the wrong policies.

“So while Fox hosts bemoan and complain about the liberals who are forcing Americans to get vaccinated, they themselves are doing the same thing — and that is the textbook definition of hypocrisy,” he said.