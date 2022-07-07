 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

France unveils measures to boost household purchasing power

  • 0

PARIS (AP) — The French government unveiled Thursday a 20 billion-euro ($20.3-billion) package of measures meant to help struggling households cope with the consequences of the war in Ukraine, including rising energy and food prices.

The proposed legislation was presented at a Cabinet meeting Thursday, a day after French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne detailed the government's economic strategy in parliament.

The measures will be debated at parliament later this month and are seen as a crucial test for the government’s ability to govern.

President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist alliance won the most seats at the National Assembly in elections last month, but lost its straight majority — while a leftist coalition and the far-right made big gains, becoming strong opposition forces. The government offered to make compromises on a case-by-case basis with other political forces to avoid legislative deadlock.

People are also reading…

The government’s move comes as annual inflation reached a record 8.6% for the 19 countries using the euro, swollen by a huge increase in food and energy costs fueled partly by the war in Ukraine.

In France, annual inflation is estimated to 6,5%, among the lowest in the eurozone.

“The cause of the inflation is not to be looked for in a French structural economic problem, but in the Ukrainian conflict,” government spokesperson Olivier Veran said. “No way will we let the French worry about not being able to pay for their shopping like they used to do.”

The measures include increasing pensions, which will give people on the basic state pension an additional 62 euros ($63) per month, Veran said.

A series of welfare payments will also increase by 4%. Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said family benefits will be included, which "is fair, because families with children are the most impacted by food price rises. When you have three or four mouths to feed, it’s necessarily expensive.”

Civil servants will see their salaries rise 3.5%.

“Today, what is penalizing the most the daily life of our fellow citizens? Housing, fuel and food. On these three items, we’re bringing three massive, efficient responses,” Le Maire said.

Rent increases will be capped this year at a maximum 3,5%.

Regarding fuel, a current rebate of 18 cents per liter will be replaced by a check from 100 to 200 euros ($101 to 203) for low and middle income workers who need to use their car, which represents about 12 million households.

In addition, 9 million poorer families will receive a check of 100 euros and an additional 50 euros per child to buy food, Le Maire said.

The government also plans to maintain a current cap on electricity prices and a gas price freeze until the end of the year.

Private companies which make profits are also encouraged to offer their employees an annual bonus of up to 6,000 euros ($6,092) that's tax-free for employees and tax-deductible for employers — in line with a campaign promise from Macron, who was reelected in April.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cassidy Hutchinson, Trump White House aide, now in spotlight

Cassidy Hutchinson, Trump White House aide, now in spotlight

Two years after completing a White House summer internship, Cassidy Hutchinson was in the room where the president’s top aides debated how they could overturn his election loss. The former aide to chief of staff Mark Meadows testified Tuesday at a surprise hearing of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. Hutchinson disclosed new details about what Meadows and former President Donald Trump knew about possible violence at the Jan. 6 rally. She testified that she heard Trump demand that attendees not be screened, saying, “I don’t effing care that they have weapons. They’re not here to hurt me.”

Trump weighs early 2024 launch as January 6 committee looms over his future

Trump weighs early 2024 launch as January 6 committee looms over his future

Former President Donald Trump is anxiously mulling when, exactly, he should announce a presidential run for 2024 -- a decision that has become even more pressing as he tries to reclaim control of his image following a spate of damaging revelations by the House select committee investigating his role in January 6, 2021.

Jan. 6 panel: More turning up with evidence against Trump

Jan. 6 panel: More turning up with evidence against Trump

A member of the House Jan. 6 committee says more witnesses are coming forward with new details on the Capitol insurrection following former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s devastating testimony last week against former President Donald Trump. Illinois Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger says “there will be way more information" in two public hearings this month and to “stay tuned,” because people are emerging “every day.” Hutchinson testified that Trump wanted to join an angry mob of his supporters who marched to the Capitol, where they rioted. Hutchinson also said then-White House counsel Pat Cipollone was concerned Trump would face criminal charges if the Republican then-president joined them.

Biden notched gains at summit; returns to turmoil at home

Biden notched gains at summit; returns to turmoil at home

The dissonant realities of President Joe Biden’s second year in office were on display Thursday as he wound up a five-day trip to Europe that highlighted both the key U.S. role in mounting a strong allied response to Vladimir Putin’s aggression and the domestic turmoil that is dragging Biden down at home. Biden appeared to welcome the time away from Washington as a respite from his domestic predicament, insisting that despite turmoil at home from inflation to gun violence, world leaders still valued America’s — and his — leadership. Biden's success abroad drew rare praise from GOP Sen. Thom Tillis, who said, “Here we have a bipartisan delegation and a president who have a common goal. Back home, maybe not quite as much.'"

WNBA's Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia

WNBA's Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia

WNBA star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to drug possession charges on the second day of her trial in a Russian court in a case that could see her sentenced to up to 10 years in prison. Her abrupt guilty plea came amid a growing chorus of calls for Washington to do more to secure her freedom nearly five months after her arrest amid rising tensions between the U.S. and Russia over Ukraine. A senior Russian diplomat said earlier that no action could be taken by Moscow on Griner until the trial was over. Griner was detained at a Moscow airport while returning to play basketball in Russia. Police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage.

Pope denies resignation rumors, hopes to visit Kyiv, Moscow

Pope denies resignation rumors, hopes to visit Kyiv, Moscow

Pope Francis has dismissed rumors he plans to resign anytime soon and says that he hopes to visit Moscow and Kyiv after travelling to Canada later this month.  Francis also told Reuters in an interview published Monday that the idea “never entered my mind” to announce a planned retirement at the end of the summer, though he repeated he might step down some day as Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI did in 2013.He revealed that his knee trouble, which has caused him to use a wheelchair for over a month, was caused by a “small fracture” that occurred when he misstepped while the knee ligament was inflamed.

Attorneys for Trump in New Mexico confront new scrutiny

Attorneys for Trump in New Mexico confront new scrutiny

Renewed efforts are underway to publicly investigate and possibly discipline two New Mexico attorneys that represented the Donald Trump campaign and helped challenge local results of the 2020 presidential election in the weeks prior to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. A group of attorneys including former Albuquerque Mayor Martin Chavez on Thursday asked the state Supreme Court to intervene and ensure an investigation in public view into possible violations of professional standards. The state’s chief disciplinary counsel has twice declined requests for a public investigation. Now-President Joe Biden won the 2020 vote in New Mexico by about 11 percentage points.

Hope and despair: Kathy Gannon on 35 years in Afghanistan

Hope and despair: Kathy Gannon on 35 years in Afghanistan

Kathy Gannon has reported on Afghanistan for the AP for the past 35 years, during an extraordinary series of events and regime changes that have rocked the world. Through it all, the kindness and resilience of ordinary Afghans have shone through for her – which is also what has made it so painful for her, she says, to watch the slow erosion of their hope. Gannon says she has always been amazed at how Afghans stubbornly hung on to hope against all odds, greeting each of several new regimes with optimism. But by 2018, a Gallup poll showed that the fraction of people in Afghanistan with hope in the future was the lowest ever recorded anywhere. It didn’t have to be this way, Gannon says.

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the girl-only motorcycle club in Kenya

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News