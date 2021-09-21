Frank Pratt, longtime Arizona GOP lawmaker, dies at 79

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — Longtime Arizona Rep. Frank Pratt has died following a long illness. He was 79.

Speaker Rusty Bowers announced Pratt's death on Tuesday, calling the Casa Grande Republican “an irreplaceable figure in the Arizona state Legislature.”

Pratt was a farmer and rancher before forming a swimming pool construction business in 1986, according to his biography in a legislative guide published by the parent company of the Arizona Capitol Times.

On Christmas Day in 2010, Pratt was tied up and beaten at his business, found hours later by his worried wife, Janice Pratt. The assailant stole his Rolex watch and vehicle, and Pratt was hospitalized.

Pratt had served in the Legislature since 2009, first in the House, then in the Senate before returning to the House at the beginning of the year. He was a quiet legislator who rarely spoke on the House and Senate floor.

“Although he was not vocal, when he spoke, his words carried weight,” said Rep. Reginald Bolding, the top Democrat in the House.