 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Frederick detention center unveils new digital mail system

  • 0

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — The Frederick County Detention Center will be implementing a new electronic mail system after attempts to mail contraband to inmates.

The detention center will begin a mail scanning service and require inmates to view letter electronically starting Wednesday, according to a news release from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. The only exceptions are for legal documents, magazines, and newspapers. Inmates will be able to look at their scanned letters on tablets.

The policy change is in response to multiple attempts to mail contraband to inmates, the release said.

“We have seen dozens of incidents just in the past year, all related to Suboxone being mailed into the facility and disguised as children’s art and everything else,” Capt. Joseph Chrisp, director of security for the detention center, told the Frederick News-Post. “Many water soluble drugs are dissolved and dripped on the paper, envelopes, stamps and mailed in as letters. The inmates eat the paper and get high.”

According to the release, there will be a grace period until Oct. 31 in which staff will process mail normally but after Oct. 31, any mail received that does not meet the center's requirements will be returned to sender. All mail will be scanned within 24 hours of receiving it and then reviewed by correctional staff within 48 hours.

People are also reading…

The detention center has a long list of requirements for the mail, including that it must be less than 10 pages, no larger than 8.5 by 11 inches, cannot include glitter, glue or electrical components, or contain illegal or explicit content. All scanned mail containing illegal materials or contents will be subject to investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets

Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Navy nuclear engineer with access to military secrets has been charged with trying to pass information about the design of American nuclear-powered submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent, the Justice Department said Sunday.

Fiona Hill, a nobody to Trump and Putin, saw into them both

Fiona Hill, a nobody to Trump and Putin, saw into them both

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vladimir Putin paid scant attention to Fiona Hill, a preeminent U.S. expert on Russia, when she was seated next to him at dinners. Putin’s people placed her there by design, choosing a “nondescript woman,” as she put it, so the Russian president would have no competition for attention.

EXPLAINER: New ethics board thrust into Kristi Noem inquiry

EXPLAINER: New ethics board thrust into Kristi Noem inquiry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The four retired judges who make up South Dakota's Government Accountability Board usually meet just a handful of times a year, almost entirely unnoticed by the public, and have never advanced a complaint to a public hearing.

GOP doc dispenses sketchy medical advice on virus immunity

GOP doc dispenses sketchy medical advice on virus immunity

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Roger Marshall won't let people forget he's a doctor, putting “Doc” in the letterhead of his U.S. Senate office's news releases. But when he talks about COVID-19 vaccines, some doctors and experts say the Kansas Republican sounds far more like a politician than a physician.

Biden won't invoke executive privilege on Trump Jan. 6 docs

Biden won't invoke executive privilege on Trump Jan. 6 docs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House said Friday that President Joe Biden will not block the handover of documents sought by a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, setting up a showdown with former President Donald Trump, who wants to shield those White House records from investigators.

Troubled student loan forgiveness program gets an overhaul

Troubled student loan forgiveness program gets an overhaul

The Biden administration is temporarily relaxing the rules for a student loan forgiveness program that has been criticized for its notoriously complex requirements — a change that could offer debt relief to thousands of teachers, social workers, military members and other public servants.

Watch Now: Related Video

Washington grower wins California "Super Bowl" of pumpkin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News