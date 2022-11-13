 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

French border checks in force over Italy's migrant policy

  • Updated
  • 0

ROME (AP) — Lines formed Sunday at Italy’s northern border crossings with France following Paris’ decision to reinforce border controls over a diplomatic row with Italy about migration policy and humanitarian rescue ships that shows no end in sight.

The Ventimiglia-Menton crossing along the picturesque Mediterranean coast has often been a flashpoint of the migrant debate, with makeshift camps giving shelter to migrants who try to cross into France after arriving in Italy. On Sunday morning, several dozen migrants were sleeping on mattresses under a highway overpass — numbers that could swell as France cracks down on crossings.

France announced this week it was sending 500 extra officers to beef up its frontiers with Italy, and announced “serious” passport controls, in retaliation for Italy’s delays in helping humanitarian ships that rescue migrants in the Mediterranean. Police checked cars crossing the border Sunday, stopping migrants, and patrolled trains.

People are also reading…

After a weekslong-standoff, Italy allowed three aid groups to disembark their passengers in Italian ports because doctors determined they were all vulnerable, but refused entry to a fourth. The Ocean Viking charity rescue ship, which had been at sea for nearly three weeks, eventually docked in Toulon, France after Paris reluctantly took it in.

Italy’s new far-right-led government headed by Premier Giorgia Meloni has vowed that Italy will no longer be the primary port of entry for migrants leaving on smugglers' boats from Libya and is demanding Europe do more to shoulder the burden and regulate the aid groups that operate rescue ships in the Mediterranean.

France strongly criticized Italy’s handling of the Ocean Viking, which was accompanied by triumphant social media posts by right-wing League party leader Matteo Salvini that “the air has changed” before France had publicly agreed to take it in.

In retaliation, France announced it was withdrawing from a European Union “solidarity” mechanism approved in June to relocate 3,000 migrants from Italy.

Italy called France’s response “disproportionate” and “aggressive” and won the support of other front-line Mediterranean countries, including Greece, Malta and Cyprus. The four countries penned a joint statement Saturday calling for a new, obligatory solidarity mechanism to take in migrants.

In addition, the four countries called on the European Commission to initiate talks on better regulating private rescue ships.

“Fines, seizures and more controls in sight,” Salvini tweeted Sunday about threatened new measures against charity rescue ships. “The government is ready to get tough.”

On Sunday, Germany’s ambassador to Italy, Viktor Elbling, defended the aid groups, saying they help save lives and that “their humanitarian commitment warrants our recognition and our support.”

“In 2022, 1,300 people have already died or gone missing in the Mediterranean. NGOs have saved 12% of the survivors,” he tweeted.

The German groups Mission Lifeline and SOS Humanity were able to disembark all their passengers in Italy last week, and the budget committee of the Bundestag decided to provide another group, United4Rescue, with two million euros for civil sea rescue in 2023, with similar funding through 2026.

Italy has justified its hard line by noting that it has already welcomed nearly 90,000 migrants this year, far more than any other European country. However, only a fraction of them stay in Italy and apply for asylum, with most continuing their journeys north in hopes of reaching relatives and better established migrant communities in France, Germany, Sweden and elsewhere.

France far outranks Italy in terms of processing asylum applications. Data from January to August shows that Germany received the most applications this year, topping 100,000, followed by France with 82,535. Italy trailed Spain and Austria in fifth place with 43,750 applications.

French government spokesman Olivier Veran reaffirmed Sunday that France would no longer welcome the “just over 3,000 people from Italy, including 500 by the end of the year” as part of the European solidarity mechanism. He called Italy the “loser” in the scenario.

“We will not maintain the proposal that was planned,” Veran said on BFM TV.

Thomas Adamson contributed from Paris.

Follow all AP stories on global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2022 midterms live updates: Latest election news from AP

2022 midterms live updates: Latest election news from AP

As Election Night bleeds into the next morning, control of Congress remains unclear. It’s not a presidential year, but these are high-stakes elections nonetheless. While there were some races the AP could call as soon as polls close, other winners are taking a lot longer to identify. AP's VoteCast surveys indicate high inflation and worries about the future of American democracy were significant factors in voters’ decisions.

Takeaways so far: An expensive election poised to change not much

Takeaways so far: An expensive election poised to change not much

Control of Congress still hangs in the balance, with both parties notching victories in a midterm election centered on voter frustration over inflation, abortion rights and more. But despite huge spending, it's unclear the eventual outcome changes much in Washington.

Dems show surprising strength; control of Congress unclear

Dems show surprising strength; control of Congress unclear

Control of Congress hangs in the balance as Democrats have shown surprising strength, defeating Republicans in a series of competitive races and defying expectations that high inflation and President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings would drag the party down. In the most heartening news for the party, Democrat John Fetterman flipped a Republican-controlled Senate seat that is key to the party’s hopes of maintaining control of the chamber. It is too early to call critical Senate seats in Wisconsin, Nevada, Georgia and Arizona which could determine the majority. In the House, Democrats kept seats in districts from Virginia to Kansas to Rhode Island, while many districts in states like New York and California have not been called.

Election takeaways, take 2: Congress control on knife's edge

Election takeaways, take 2: Congress control on knife's edge

Wednesday was a day for sorting, sifting and framing of an expensive, exhaustive and highly negative midterm election campaign. And nothing was quite yet certain, most importantly which party would control Congress or whether majority power would be split between the House and Senate. Control of Congress was on a knife’s edge, dependent on the outcome of three Senate races and about a dozen in the House.

Pelosi says attack on husband weighs on her future plans

Pelosi says attack on husband weighs on her future plans

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said her decision on whether or not to remain in Congress if Democrats lose control in the midterm elections has been impacted by the assault on her husband. The Democratic leader did not disclose her plans during an interview Monday on CNN. Many expect Pelosi and other Democrats would step down from leadership if the party suffers losses. Pelosi said her "decision will be affected about what happened.” Paul Pelosi was bludgeoned with a hammer after authorities said an intruder broke into the family’s San Francisco home looking for the speaker in a politically-motivated attack.

Cortez Masto narrows in on Laxalt in Nevada Senate race

Cortez Masto narrows in on Laxalt in Nevada Senate race

With control of the U.S. Senate on the line, Nevada’s protracted ballot count is grinding through a fourth day. The current Senate is evenly divided, and Nevada is one of three undetermined races that will determine which party controls the chamber. Election officials are tallying thousands of votes Friday ahead of a Saturday deadline to accept late-arriving mail ballots. Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was running slightly behind Republican Adam Laxalt, but with the remaining ballots mainly coming from the state’s urban cores, her campaign still expressed optimism. Laxalt has predicted he’ll stay in the lead as the count drags on.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Istanbul: At least 11 injured in large explosion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News