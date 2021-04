Fresno to pay over $9M in fatal police shootings lawsuits

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — The city of Fresno will pay $9.3 million to settle two lawsuits with the families of a teenager and a man fatally shot by police in separate shootings.

Officials reached a $4.9 million tentative settlement with the family of 16-year-old Isiah Murrietta-Golding, who was killed as he fled from police in 2017. The city also dropped its appeal and agreed to settle a separate case and pay the family of Casimero “Shane” Casillas $4.4 million. Casillas was killed by police in 2015, the Fresno Bee reported Sunday.

“These are two very difficult cases that the council wants to bring closure to the families that acknowledges loss and allows the city to pursue other settlements,” Councilmember Miguel Arias told the Fresno Bee. “I want to sincerely express our apologies and sympathies to the families. It’s my hope that the settlements allow the families to move forward.”

The council is looking to clear out pending cases in order to implement police reform recommendations in good faith, Arias said. Officials have confirmed that about two dozen of the 70-plus recommendations made by the Fresno Commission for Police Reform are in the works.