 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Frisch targets GOP voters tired of Boebert's 'angertainment'

  • Updated
  • 0

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — A word was notably missing from a recent news release by Colorado congressional candidate Adam Frisch: “Democrat."

Frisch, a former city councilman from the posh, mostly liberal ski town of Aspen, instead called himself a “conservative businessman” and left his party affiliation unmentioned.

Downplaying that he's a Democrat is a strategy Frisch’s campaign hopes will allow him to mount an upset victory in the largely rural and conservative-leaning Colorado congressional district where he's taking on first-term Republican Lauren Boebert. She is one of several far-right figures — along with Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene — who’ve become political celebrities since taking the country by storm in 2020.

People are also reading…

Boebert is trying ensure voters don’t forget the uppercase “D” next to Frisch’s name, derisively dubbing her opponent “Aspen Adam” and following the GOP script of trying to paint to him as a typical liberal who would cow to what they say is Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s “radical agenda."

Frisch knows he’ll have to compel thousands to cross party lines: After redistricting made the district more Republican, GOP voters outnumber Democratic voters 150,000 to 115,000.

His strategy was on display during a recent town hall in the working-class town of Pueblo where Frisch wore a large belt buckle, jeans and cowboy boots. He touted what he described as “moderate” and “pragmatic” views that make him pro-business and pro-energy. He asked voters if they really wanted two more years of Boebert's brand of what he calls “angertainment.”

“I think 40% of the Republican Party wants their party back,” he told the crowd.

Frisch hopes to lure Republican voters disillusioned by Boebert’s brash style and unabashed backing of former President Donald Trump. He doesn't spend much time talking about Boebert’s stances on key district issues like oil and gas or health care, topics on which both candidates more or less agree.

A close race in rural Colorado would be a major development in the nationwide fight over the direction of the Republican Party, in which Trump-loyalists like Boebert, Greene and Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz are challenging an old guard that has mostly accommodated Trump while trying to keep the far right at arm's length.

But Seth Masket, director of the Center on American Politics at the University of Denver, does not expect that to happen. Though some Republican voters disapprove of Boebert, it'll be a big lift for them to cross party lines and support even a conservative Democrat, he said.

“It would be a pretty stunning thing if she did lose,” Masket said. “That might force a little bit of a recalibration as to what sort of candidates (the GOP) think they want.”

Boebert, who invigorated a loyal base of right-wing voters en route to her 2020 upset of five-term GOP Rep. Scott Tipton, isn’t buying Frisch’s conservative branding. To the incumbent, Frisch’s platform mirrors a trend of Democratic lawmakers and candidates backpedaling on issues such as the “defund the police” movement and grappling with sky-high inflation and steep prices.

“Adam's priority is to act like a Republican because he knows he has no chance to win this election being the Pelosi-loving liberal that he is," Boebert said.

She’s also not backing down from her firebrand ways that have earned her widespread notoriety, frequent national TV appearances and a spot on the so-called MAGA Squad.

When President Joe Biden was coming to the end of his State of the Union address in March, she interrupted a somber moment about Biden's son to blame Biden for the 13 service members who were killed during the U.S. withdrawal in Afghanistan. “You put them in. Thirteen of them," she yelled.

Boebert commonly rails against the Democratic establishment, invoking portentous rhetoric about liberal persecution of conservatives and a displacement of Americans by immigrants in the U.S. without permission. She warns that the direction of the country hangs in the balance in the midterms.

Republican Scott McInnis, a former district congressman and now a commissioner in Mesa County that includes Grand Junction, said that Republican voters like that Boebert’s a fighter.

“You got to be louder, you got to be tougher, and you got to be smarter than the people you are up against,” said McInnis. “People in this district like a scrapper. They like it; they like that energy.”

The same energy that galvanized anti-establishment angst grates on more traditional Republicans.

“What I’m hearing from long-term, mainstream Republicans: They are not happy with the new face of the party,” said Republican state Sen. Don Coram, who lost the June party primary to Boebert and has endorsed Frisch. “We would rather sacrifice a Republican than sacrifice the Republic.”

Coram added that mainstream Republicans are hoping that if Frisch unseats Boebert, they can replace him with a traditional Republican come the 2024 election.

Frisch avoids Boebert’s impassioned rhetoric about a larger cultural struggle, rarely mentions Boebert’s controversies that have thrust her onto the national stage, and speaks in less definitive language. When discussing broad concerns such as inflation, he's nodded at his willingness to seek bipartisan solutions — “we need to find a way" — but avoided grandiose promises.

His platform tends to lean conservative, favoring the private sector to work out kinks in health care, promoting some natural gas and oil production in the district and the nation, and supporting the removal of Nancy Pelosi as speaker of the House in favor of “the next generation of leaders.”

In a recent interview, Frisch said bi-partisanship is the only path to “get stuff done.”

“When I tell people, if there was a ‘get stuff done party’ (I would be in it), everyone nods,” Frisch said. "When I tell people I want the circus to stop, people nod,” he said, “on the left, right or center.”

Whether Frisch will garner enough Republican votes, however, appears to be coming down to one question asked by an attendee at the town hall in Pueblo. The question, said Frisch, is one of the most common on the campaign trail: Does the adjective “Democratic” on his ticket mean he’ll bend to the party line?

“I'm not running to be the voice of any party,” he said. “We are making a pure competency pitch.”

Jesse Bedayn is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Follow AP’s coverage of the elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

Check out https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Deficit figures set up competing visions from Biden and GOP

Deficit figures set up competing visions from Biden and GOP

This fiscal year’s budget deficit shrunk in half from last year, but the red ink soared on a monthly basis in September. That's largely because of President Joe Biden’s plans to forgive student debt, as three decades’ worth of costs were compressed into a single month. The budget figures released Friday by the Treasury Department reveal dueling visions about what it means to be financially responsible. Biden can rightly claim that the budget deficit for fiscal 2022 plunged $1.4 trillion from the prior year. But critics can use the same report to say that forgiving education loans pushed up the federal debt by roughly $400 billion as the government booked the full expense.

Pence warns of 'unprincipled populists,' 'Putin apologists'

Pence warns of 'unprincipled populists,' 'Putin apologists'

Former Vice President Mike Pence has warned against the growing populist tide in the Republican Party as he admonished “Putin apologists” unwilling to stand up to the Russian leader over his assault on Ukraine. Pence addressed the growing gulf between traditional conservatives and a new generation of populist candidates as he spoke before the Heritage Foundation in Washington less than a month before November’s midterm elections. He said, “Our movement cannot forsake the foundational commitment that we have to security, to limited government, to liberty and to life,” nor “can we allow our movement to be led astray by the siren song of unprincipled populism that’s unmoored from our oldest traditions and most cherished values.”

Orban lashes out at EU as he marks 1956 anti-Soviet revolt

Orban lashes out at EU as he marks 1956 anti-Soviet revolt

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has made veiled comparisons between the Soviet troops that attacked Hungary during the 1956 revolution and the institutions of the European Union today. Orban spoke Sunday as he marked the 66th anniversary of the crushed uprising. He suggested that the EU would end up like the Soviet Union, which dissolved more than three decades ago. Orban faces the threat of cuts to EU funding over his democratic record and perceived corruption. His absence from the capital on one of Hungary’s most important national holidays came as tens of thousands of people in Budapest attended a protest demanding higher wages and better working conditions for educators.

Biden: Some in GOP not running out of concern for well-being

Biden: Some in GOP not running out of concern for well-being

President Joe Biden suggests that more moderate Republicans aren’t running for office in part because of worries about their well-being. Biden said in an MSNBC interview Friday that a minority of the GOP has come under the sway of Donald Trump, and are pushing disproven claims of voter fraud. Biden says “mainstream” Republicans are “concerned about not only their physical well-being but also the notion that how can they win when a minority of Republicans are showing up to vote and they’re really hard-edge.” Biden made the comments not long after telling reporters that he believed the momentum will shift back to Democrats before the midterm elections.

Russian authorities advise civilians to leave Ukraine region

Russian authorities advise civilians to leave Ukraine region

Russian-installed authorities have urged all residents of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson to leave immediately ahead of an expected Ukrainian advance. The regional pro-Kremlin administration on Saturday strongly encouraged civilians to use boat crossings over the Dnieper River to evacuate deeper into Russian-held territory. They cited a tense situation on the front and the threat of shelling and alleged plans for “terror attacks” by Kyiv. Kherson has been in Russian hands since the early days of the invasion in February. The city is the capital of a region of the same name, one of four Russian President Vladimir Putin illegally annexed last month.

Illegal border crossings to US from Mexico hit annual high

Illegal border crossings to US from Mexico hit annual high

U.S. authorities say a surge in migration from Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua in September brought the number of illegal crossings to the highest level ever recorded in a fiscal year. Customs and Border Protection said late Friday that migrants were stopped more than 227,000 times in September at the U.S. border with Mexico, the third-highest month of Joe Biden’s presidency. In the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, migrants were stopped 2.38 million times, up 37% from 1.73 million times the year before. The annual total surpassed 2 million for the first time in August. The year-end numbers reflect deteriorating economic and political conditions in some countries, the relative strength of the U.S. economy and uneven enforcement of Trump-era asylum restrictions.

Ukraine alleges Russian dirty bomb deception at nuke plant

Ukraine alleges Russian dirty bomb deception at nuke plant

Ukraine’s nuclear energy operator says Russian forces have performed secret work at Europe's largest nuclear power plant. The activity could shed light on Russia’s unsubstantiated claims that Kyiv’s forces are preparing a “provocation” involving a radioactive device. Ukrainian nuclear operator Energoatom said Tuesday it “assumes" the Russians are preparing "a terrorist act using nuclear materials and radioactive waste" stored at the plant. It says the destruction of containers of spent nuclear fuel would lead to a radiation accident and the contamination of several hundred square kilometers (miles) of adjacent territory. Ukraine has dismissed Moscow’s claim as an attempt to distract attention from the Kremlin’s own alleged plans to detonate a dirty bomb.

China reaffirms Xi's dominance, removes No. 2 Li Keqiang

China reaffirms Xi's dominance, removes No. 2 Li Keqiang

China’s ruling Communist Party reaffirmed President Xi Jinping’s continued dominance in running the nation Saturday. The confirmation comes one day ahead of giving Xi a widely expected third five-year term as leader. A party congress effectively removed four of the seven members of senior leadership. One of those removed was Premier Li Keqiang, the nation’s No. 2 official and a proponent of market-oriented reforms. The weeklong congress also wrote Xi's major policy initiatives on the economy and the military into the party’s constitution, as well as his push to rebuild and strengthen the party. If Li had remained in leadership, it would have indicated some possible pushback against Xi, particularly on economic policy.

Questions swirl after China's former leader Hu leaves event

Questions swirl after China's former leader Hu leaves event

Questions abound after former Chinese President Hu Jintao was suddenly escorted offstage at an important moment during the tightly choreographed ruling party congress. Speculations range from a health crisis to an attempted protest by the 79-year-old former leader to a political purge by current President Xi Jinping. With the world's media watching, Hu was guided from his front-row seat on stage at the hulking Great Hall of the People. It happened Saturday shortly after the selection of a new 205-member Central Committee that excluded key proteges, including Premier Li Keqiang. Hu has rarely been seen since stepping down as president in 2013, drawing extra attention to the unusual incident.

Biden to visit Democratic headquarters as Election Day nears

Biden to visit Democratic headquarters as Election Day nears

President Joe Biden will visit Democratic National Committee headquarters as he looks to pep up staff and volunteers with just over two weeks to go before Election Day. Biden is expected to deliver remarks during the Monday visit that will contrast his plan to lower drug costs for Americans while taking aim at Republicans who he says will look to cut Medicare and Social Security benefits and look to make permanent the GOP’s 2017 changes to tax rates if they win control of the House and Senate in next month's midterm election. That's according to a Democratic official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview Biden's remarks.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Parts of the Middle East treated to a partial solar eclipse

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News