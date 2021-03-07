From vote to virus, misinformation campaign targets Latinos

Misinformation originally promoted in English is translated in places such as Colombia, Brazil, Mexico and Nicaragua, then reaches Hispanic voters in the U.S. via communications from their relatives in those countries. That is often shared via private WhatsApp and Facebook chats and text chains, and is usually small and targeted enough to be difficult to prevent.

“There’s this growing concern that this is very much part of the immigrant and first-generation information environment for a lot of Latinos in the United States,” said Dan Restrepo, former senior director for Western Hemisphere affairs at the National Security Council.

Those originating such campaigns in Latin America often cannot vote in the U.S., but can influence family in this country who do.

Kevin McAlister, a spokesman at Facebook, which owns WhatsApp, said that last month the company announced a policy removing accounts most responsible for spreading misinformation about the coronavirus vaccine and other vaccines, and has now taken down millions of pieces of content.

WhatsApp now limits users’ ability to forward messages to more than one chat at a time. That has led to a 70% reduction in the number of highly forwarded messages.