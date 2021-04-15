 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Full reopenings June 1 concern Washoe County health officer
0 comments
AP

Full reopenings June 1 concern Washoe County health officer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Washoe County’s health district officer fears the governor’s new push to fully reopen businesses statewide by June 1 will accelerate a recent rise in COVID-19 cases but understands the need to balance safety with economic factors.

In Las Vegas, Clark County Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick said officials expect to meet the June 1 goal to fully reopen.

But Washoe County officials postponed plans to present their blueprint to the task force Thursday while commissioners and health experts work out differences.

Washoe County’s positivity rate has climbed from a low of 5% in mid-March to 7.2%, health officer Kevin Dick said Thursday. That's the highest rate since 7.3% Feb. 21.

The rise comes a month after Gov. Steve Sisolak raised maximum capacity levels to 50% at many businesses.

“It's not really unexpected,” Dick said. “Now and the next couple of weeks is exactly when we would expect to see increases in cases resulting from higher capacity."

“We know that as we reopen more we will have more cases. It’s the balance between keeping things locked-down forever and getting back to more normalcy with our economy and our society.”

Clark County has a 33-page plan covering the Las Vegas Strip and businesses ranging from nightclubs and day clubs to self-service buffets, events including youth sports and church gatherings. It is due for presentation to the county commission next Tuesday. State Task Force approval could come April 22.

The plan would let most public places, including hot tubs, spas, strip clubs, tattoo parlors, gyms and yoga studios, reopen at 50% capacity. Restaurants could increase from six to 10 the number of people allowed at a table. Buffet stations will have to be supervised, with hand sanitizer offered to patrons and service utensils changed every hour.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Retired Navy Admiral Mike Franken

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors
National Politics

Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors

  • Updated

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — It was supposed to be a unifying weekend for a Republican Party at war with itself over former President Donald Trump’s divisive leadership. But Trump himself shattered two days of relative peace in his closing remarks to the GOP’s top donors when he insulted the party’s Senate leader and his wife.

CEOs gather to speak out against voting law changes
National Politics

CEOs gather to speak out against voting law changes

  • Updated

More than a hundred top executives and corporate leaders gathered online this weekend to discuss their response to restrictive voting laws under consideration in several states and already enacted in Georgia, according to a statement from organizers of the meeting.

+3
Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics
National Politics

Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — For more than a half-century, the voice emerging from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s monolithic, Beaux Arts-styled building near the White House was predictable: It was the embodiment of American business and, more specifically, a shared set of interests with the Republican Party.

+5
Biden wants infrastructure deal, but GOP doubts persist
National Politics

Biden wants infrastructure deal, but GOP doubts persist

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden wants Congress to know he's sincere about cutting a deal on infrastructure, but Republican lawmakers have deep-seated doubts about the scope of his proposed package, its tax hikes and Biden's premise that this is an inflection point for the U.S. as a world power.

+3
Biden sees `win' for US in electric vehicle battery deal
National Politics

Biden sees `win' for US in electric vehicle battery deal

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two big South Korean electric vehicle battery makers said Sunday they have settled a long-running trade dispute that will allow one company to move ahead with plans to manufacture batteries in Georgia. President Joe Biden called it “a win for American workers and the American auto industry.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News