Full text of Gov. Bill Lee's State of the State address

This has been a very long and challenging year for our nation and our state.

There has been a tragic loss of life, loss of incomes, loss of learning for our kids.

In many respects, one of our most difficult years in recent history.

But I’ve learned over my 61 years of life that God is a Redeemer.

He takes what is tragic and makes it transformational.

There are things that we never would have known, insights we never would have been awakened to.

Through times of trial we become more purposeful and more resolute.

We see things more clearly, we act with more intention and we have a greater opportunity more than ever to seize the moment and shape the future.

To see the needs of our neighbors around us, every single one of them and to commit to serving them.

Tennesseans, transformation will define us.

Not tragedy.

The state of our state is indeed hopeful.

I thank you for the honor I have been given to serve alongside each of you, this state and her people.