Fulton County board of commissioners OK decorum ordinance

ATLANTA (AP) — Commissioners in Georgia's most populous county have approved a decorum ordinance after a July meeting got a bit testy.

The Fulton County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday voted to approve the measure, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. It requires commissioners and staff members to “treat each other and the public in a dignified, courteous and respectful manner; value all opinions; be tolerant of others and; recognize that inappropriate behavior damages the perception of the County.”

Commissioner Liz Hausmann proposed the legislation after Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. used an expletive during a July discussion on public safety spending and resolving the court backlog caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Arrington became impassioned while arguing that the district attorney and sheriff needed more money, the newspaper reported.

Arrington, the sole vote against the new ordinance, said he felt targeted by the policy.