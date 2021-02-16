Fulton County election board votes to fire election director

Fulton County, which includes most of Atlanta, faced intense criticism last year after it had numerous problems during the June primary election, including hourslong waits at polling places and absentee ballots that were requested but never arrived.

Barron said many of the county's problems stemmed from the coronavirus pandemic. Processing of absentee ballots was slowed after some staffers tested positive for COVID-19. The virus outbreak also caused poll workers to drop out, complicated poll worker training on a new election system and led to a significant number of polling places having to be changed or consolidated.

The secretary of state's office, which has consistently been critical of Fulton County's handling of elections, opened investigations into the county's handling of the primary and in October entered into a consent order with the county to address problems. The county agreed to make a number of changes and to have an independent monitor oversee progress and compliance with the order.

In the two months following the general election, as he refused to accept his narrow loss in Georgia, President Donald Trump and his allies alleged widespread election fraud in the state and focused intently on Fulton County. They relied on selectively edited video and theories that election officials have consistently said are unfounded.