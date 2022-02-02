 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funding to help low-income Kentuckians pay heating bills

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky will receive federal funding to help low-income residents pay their heating and cooling bills, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

The more than $1.5 million coming to the state is from the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, the governor said. It's the first installment of a five-year investment in the energy assistance program provided by the bipartisan infrastructure law, he said.

“Eligible households will receive vital support to help them stay safe and healthy, something that becomes even more important during the harshest weather months," Beshear said this week. "No one should have to make the tough choices about which bills to pay, and this program is in place to safely and reliably warm and cool the homes of Kentuckians in greatest need.”

State Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander said the program provides support beyond heating and cooling. It also provides crisis assistance, weatherization and other vital services, he said.

