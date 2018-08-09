SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Former Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson is inching closer to a possible run for U.S. Senate in New Mexico as his consultant formed an independent political committee.
Ron Nielson said Thursday that the Elect Liberty PAC has begun raising money in support of a likely campaign for Senate by Johnson. Johnson has relied on Nielson as a consultant since his first successful campaign for governor of New Mexico in 1994.
The Libertarian Party has offered Johnson its nomination to run against incumbent Democratic Sen. Martin Heinrich and Republican Mick Rich, a construction contractor and first-time political candidate.
Johnson also is stepping down from his post as honorary chairman of Our America Initiative that has pushed to open up presidential debates and ballot access in general to third-party and independent candidates.