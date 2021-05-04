Funeral on Saturday for Chandler policeman who died on duty

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — A funeral service is scheduled Saturday for a Chandler police officer who was fatally struck by a suspect in a stolen car last week.

Officer Christopher Farrar was killed and another policeman critically injured during a wild chase that ended at a Gilbert car dealership last Thursday night.

The 50-year-old Farrar had served on the Chandler police force for 18 years.

Police officials said his numerous commendations over the years included the Medal of Honor in 2004, the Community Service Award in 2009 and four Lifesaving Awards.

A memorial service for Farrar is set for 9 a.m. Saturday at Compass Christian Church in Chandler.

It is open to the public, but space is limited.

Chandler police said the funeral will be streamed live on the department’s Facebook page.

