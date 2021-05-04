 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funeral on Saturday for Chandler policeman who died on duty
0 comments
AP

Funeral on Saturday for Chandler policeman who died on duty

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — A funeral service is scheduled Saturday for a Chandler police officer who was fatally struck by a suspect in a stolen car last week.

Officer Christopher Farrar was killed and another policeman critically injured during a wild chase that ended at a Gilbert car dealership last Thursday night.

The 50-year-old Farrar had served on the Chandler police force for 18 years.

Police officials said his numerous commendations over the years included the Medal of Honor in 2004, the Community Service Award in 2009 and four Lifesaving Awards.

A memorial service for Farrar is set for 9 a.m. Saturday at Compass Christian Church in Chandler.

It is open to the public, but space is limited.

Chandler police said the funeral will be streamed live on the department’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sharpton: Withholding Brown video is 'con game'

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News