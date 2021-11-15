 Skip to main content
AP

Funeral service planned Friday for late Sen. Hugh Leatherman

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 file photo, Sen. Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, listens to a speaker during the first day of legislative session at the South Carolina Statehouse in Columbia, S.C. State Sen. Hugh Leatherman, South Carolina's oldest and most powerful state lawmaker, is currently receiving hospice care after the discovery of an inoperable cancer, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.

 Sean Rayford

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Funeral services have been scheduled later this week for state Sen. Hugh Leatherman, long South Carolina’s oldest and most powerful state lawmaker.

Leatherman's funeral will be held Friday at the Francis Marion Performing Arts Center in Florence, his office announced on Monday.

Leatherman's family will host a reception immediately after the service on the grounds of the performing arts center, according to his office, adding that a formal obituary and further details would be released later in the week.

Leatherman died Nov. 12 at the age of 90, weeks after he entered hospice care following the diagnosis of an inoperable cancer. The Republican had represented the Florence area in the state Senate for 40 years.

In his 11th term, Leatherman was among the longest-serving lawmakers in South Carolina’s Legislature. As chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, and in a state where the governor has less control, he was long considered South Carolina’s most powerful politician for his dominance over the state budget.

Leatherman also sat on a number of fiscal oversight boards, including the State Fiscal Accountability Authority and the Joint Bond Review Committee. A new port terminal in Charleston bears his name.

He also played a key role in building up the state’s business economy, including backing a massive tax incentive package that helped lure Boeing to the state.

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

