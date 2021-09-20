 Skip to main content
Funeral set for southern Indiana state Rep. Davisson
AP

Funeral set for southern Indiana state Rep. Davisson

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Funeral services have been set for a state legislator from southern Indiana who died over the weekend.

Republican Rep. Steve Davisson of Salem died Sunday after a long battle with cancer, according to the Indiana House speaker’s office. Davisson was 63.

Davisson was a pharmacist who was first elected to the Indiana House in 2010 and represented a district that included all of Washington County and parts of Clark, Jackson and Orange counties.

Republican House Speaker Todd Huston said Davisson “lived an extraordinary life of love, courage and service.”

“He lived his life full of love and optimism, which made him such a blessing to know,” Huston said. “Steve will be greatly missed by me and everyone who had the privilege to know him.”

Davisson’s funeral is set for 11 a.m. Friday at Salem Church of the Nazarene, according to Hughes-Taylor Funeral Home. Visitation will be Thursday at the funeral home in Salem.

Gov. Eric Holcomb called Davisson a “model citizen legislator.”

“His ability to take on tough and complex issues with common sense and that famous smile was a gift from above,” Holcomb said in a statement.

Davisson and his wife, Michelle, had five children and several grandchildren.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

