By The Associated Press

Here is a list of winners of races in Georgia.

Governor

Brian Kemp, GOP

Secretary of State

Brad Raffensperger, GOP

School Superintendent

Otha Thornton, Dem

U.S. House - District 6

Lucy McBath, Dem

U.S. House - District 7

Carolyn Bourdeaux, Dem

State House - District 19

Joseph Gullett, GOP

State House - District 36

Ginny Ehrhart, GOP

State House - District 97

Bonnie Rich, GOP

State House - District 102

Paula Hastings, GOP

State House - District 105

Donna Sheldon, GOP

State House - District 111

El-Mahdi Holly, Dem

State House - District 141

Dale Washburn, GOP

State House - District 144

Jessica Walden, Dem

