Gaetz, Greene, flaunt new paths to power, trying GOP leaders

McCarthy needs to gain just a few seats to win House control and would prefer no distractions. The GOP wants to focus on what it considers a target-rich environment of issues like migrants at the Southwest border, Democratic proposals to boost taxes on high earners and corporations and the continued pandemic closure of school systems.

“It's a problem," said Sarah Chamberlain, who heads the Republican Main Street Partnership, an alliance of dozens of GOP centrists. “If Matt Gaetz becomes the face of the Republican Party, he can be used against us" by Democratic ads in moderate GOP districts, she said.

Usually, congressional leaders can pressure lawmakers by threatening to cut campaign contributions the parties control.

Gaetz and Greene have already raised enough money to resist such pressure. They can buy online ads using hot-button issues to lure more supporters and contributions from the GOP base, and to court support from colleagues by donating to their campaigns.

Greene donated a healthy $175,000 to the House GOP campaign arm shortly before Democrats stripped her of her committee assignments, according to campaign finance reports.

Gaetz last year donated to dozens of House Republicans.

