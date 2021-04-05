Gaetz says he won't resign over 'false' sex allegations

Gaetz, who has not been charged with any crimes, denied the accusations Monday.

“First, I have never, ever paid for sex," he wrote. “And second, I, as an adult man, have not slept with a 17-year-old."

Engaged since New Year's Eve, he wrote, “My lifestyle of yesteryear may be different from how I live now, but it was not and is not illegal."

Gaetz used his column to attack Democrats, news organizations and others, saying his enemies are “just repeating false allegations about a congressman who loathes the swamp and fights both sides of it on a daily basis.”

He also predicted, “I’m sure some partisan crooks in Merrick Garland’s Justice Department want to pervert the truth and the law to go after me."

The FBI, the Biden administration's Justice Department and “the Cheney political dynasty" were among the entities Gaetz accused of unjustly targeting him. Gaetz helped lead an unsuccessful battle early this year to depose Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, from her job as No. 3 House GOP leader.