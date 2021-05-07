Gambling bill stalls in Alabama House as tempers flare

The casino and lottery bill needed bipartisan support to win approval because of some conservative members' opposition to gambling. Sticking points emerged over locations and requests from Democrats to sharpen vague language that proceeds could be used for Medicaid expansion, McCutcheon said.

As the bill remained short of needed votes, Republicans pushed to bring a lottery bill to the floor instead and pass it without support from Democrats. The House Rules Committee brought a proposed calendar that included the bill and tried to set a quick vote, although that was later abandoned.

House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels said Democrats weren’t involved in conversations about that bill. “We weren't privy to those particular conversations on our side of the aisle. That was something that was quite disturbing. It was a surprise to us just like it was a surprise to most members in the chamber.”

The move also angered some Republicans opposed to gambling. Rep. Rich Wingo, R-Tuscaloosa, said they were pushing a quick vote on the bill that “nobody has read.”

McCutcheon said lawmakers were trying to be responsive to constituents’ desire to vote on a lottery bill.