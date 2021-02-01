GameStop saga makes Wall Street an issue for Biden team

Wall Street brokerages, big banks and other financial companies were already expecting the Biden administration to be tougher on them than the Trump regime.

Regulators largely took a hands-off approach to the financial industry under the Trump administration, with some exceptions like Wells Fargo. Fines became a fraction of what they used to be, and rules and regulations designed to curtail abusive practices like payday lending or lending discrimination were repealed or significantly rolled back, to the dismay of consumer advocates.

There were already signs that Biden was planning to do more to look out for consumers. He fired Trump's head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Kathy Kraninger, and nominated consumer advocate Rohit Chopra to replace her.

Chopra, appointed by Trump to the Federal Trade Commission, was one of two Democrats on the five-member commission. While in the minority, Chopra used his perch to try to push the FTC to be more aggressive in going after bad behavior, particularly in the technology industry.

"I think his purpose (as CFPB Director) will be two-fold: more deterrence and to make consumers whole,” said Ori Lev, a partner at Mayer Brown and a former official at the CFPB.