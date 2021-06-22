Garland: More "depth" needed to protect against cyberattacks

Garland, who has made several major announcements during his tenure but taken no questions before Tuesday, did not reveal any new details about how those subpoenas were authorized and did not answer when asked when he had learned about the issue. But he said it was clear that the balance the department had sought for decades to strike between journalists' First Amendment rights and safeguarding the disclosure of classified information is “not sufficient for your protection.”

He said he believed journalists need sources to expose wrongdoing and bad decision-making and "I'm going to do everything I can to help protect you” from being forced to reveal those contacts.

Garland also defended the Justice Department's decision to maintain its position, first argued last year, that Trump cannot be held personally liable for “crude and disrespectful” remarks he made about a woman who accused him of rape because he made the comments while he was president.

Democrats had looked to that case as one place where Garland's Justice Department might make a dramatic shift, but Garland said the case law that government lawyers had reviewed tilted in favor of the argument that defamatory statements made to the news media by a public official are protected by law.