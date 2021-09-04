 Skip to main content
Gay history exhibit relocated from Capitol to state building
AP

Gay history exhibit relocated from Capitol to state building

  Updated
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — An exhibit explaining LGBTQ history in Kansas City has been relocated to a state building after it was removed from the Missouri Capitol earlier this week.

The Missouri Department of Resources said the exhibit will reopen Saturday in the Lohman Building on the Jefferson City waterfront.

The exhibit was displayed for four days in the Missouri State Museum, which is in the Capitol, before it was taken down after some GOP lawmakers questioned why it was being shown.

Gov. Mike Parson's office also said it had received several complaints about the exhibit.

“We apologize for the way this unfolded,” Dru Buntin, DNR director said in a statement Friday. “We agree the history of all Missourians is an important story that needs to be told.”

State Sen. Greg Razer, a Kansas City Democrat who first raised questions about the exhibit's removal, said the DNR was placed in a difficult position by "extremists in the Legislature who will go to any length to erase LGBT history,” The Kansas City Star reported.

“The Lohman Building sure ain’t the Capitol rotunda,” he said. “Sounds like we’ve been moved from the broom closet to a walk-in closet. Better, but still a closet.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Kansas City Star.

