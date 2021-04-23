 Skip to main content
GBI probes if officers used too much force in March arrest
AP

GBI probes if officers used too much force in March arrest

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — Officials are investigating a complaint that south Georgia police officers used unnecessary force in a March arrest.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation tells The Valdosta Daily Times that its agents were asked to examine whether two Valdosta officers mistreated a woman they arrested on March 28.

Queen Al-Ameen, a 39-year-old Valdosta resident, was arrested March 28 on charges of obstructing an officer, driving under the influence and defective equipment. The newspaper reports more details weren't immediately available.

Al-Ameen has been released from jail pending trial.

Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said that someone filed a complaint on March 29. She said the police department asked GBI to investigate the next day. Manahan declined further comment.

The Lowndes County district attorney will decide if criminal charges are merited after GBI completes its report.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Valdosta Daily Times.

