General says attacks by foreign hackers are 'clarion call'

Separately, the U.S. is responding to a breach that affected thousands users of Microsoft's email server software.

Asked by the committee chairman, Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., whether the intrusions represented a “new terrain,” Nakasone said foreign hackers were conducting attacks of “a scope, a scale a level of sophistication that we haven't seen previously.”

“It is the clarion call for us to look at this differently,” he said.

Nakasone said one challenge is that foreign state hackers have taken advantage of legal constraints that prevent U.S. intelligence agencies such as the NSA, whose surveillance is focused abroad, from monitoring domestic infrastructure for cyber threats. Hackers are increasingly using U.S.-based virtual private networks, or VPNs, to evade detection by the U.S. government.

As a result, he said, the problem is not that intelligence agencies can't connect all the dots but rather "we can’t see all of the dots.”