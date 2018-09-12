Subscribe for 33¢ / day

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Former President George W. Bush is raising money for Republican Kevin Cramer's Senate bid in North Dakota.

Cramer says Bush will headline Cramer's Sept. 19 fundraising event in Fort Worth, Texas.

Cramer says it's being hosted by executives at Texas-based oilfield service companies that do business in North Dakota.

Cramer is challenging Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, one of the most vulnerable Democrats seeking re-election.

The Texas event also will feature Republican Dick Armey, a former U.S. House majority leader from Texas, and former Bush political adviser Karl Rove.

Cramer says former longtime LSU basketball coach Dale Brown also is scheduled to attend.

