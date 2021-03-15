Georgia adds 3.3M to those eligible for COVID-19 vaccination

“We hope to provide rides where the tele-ride will pick folks up at their house. Carry them to the site, bring them back, as well as those who are maybe in wheelchairs and who have health care providers, to make sure they have transportation to the mega-site,” Ellis said

The state is already operating sites in Albany, Clarksville, Hapeville and Macon, while local health boards are operating a number of other sites.

Georgia has only given 20.8% of its adult population at least one dose, the worst in the nation, according the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The same data show Georgia has administered the second-lowest share of doses delivered among states, with more than one-third of doses still awaiting injection.

“Gov. Kemp and his administration are failing,” state Sen. Nikki Merritt, a Grayson Democrat, said in a Senate speech Monday. "We still have seniors, those with disabilities and others with limited mobility who have yet to get a vaccine.”

She also expressed concern that it was too hard for people to figure out where to go to get an appointment, with visits to multiple websites required.