Georgia bill for new leadership money heads to governor

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia state House on Thursday passed legislation that would allow for the creation of new “leadership committees” that could raise campaign funds without limits and coordinate directly with individual candidates, including during a legislative session.

Senate Bill 221 passed by a vote of 96-69, with Republicans generally in support and Democrats opposed. It now goes to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp for consideration.

The bill would allow for leadership committees controlled by the governor, lieutenant governor, a political party’s nominee for governor or lieutenant governor, and by the Republican and Democratic caucuses in the state House and Senate.

Democrats argued the bill will lead to more money interests being injected into Georgia politics, while Republicans said the bill gives both parties equal opportunity to generate campaign funds.

“Currently these committees exist and are able to raise funds,” said Republican House Majority Whip Trey Kelley. “But when they go to expend those funds, they have to do it through an outside group if they want any direct coordination. This would eliminate that need.”

“This bill is full of transparency and sunshine,” Kelley said, a statement that was met with laughter from some Democrats.