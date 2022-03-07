Georgia bill: Stop groups' in-session campaign fundraising

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia Senate committee wants to turn off the fundraising taps during legislative sessions on some unlimited money-raising groups that lawmakers created last year for state government leaders.

The Senate Ethics Committee on Monday voted unanimously for Senate Bill 580, which would prohibit leadership committees that are affiliated with or coordinate with members of the General Assembly from taking contributions while lawmakers are in session.

The measure moves forward to the full Senate for more debate. It comes after multiple other attempts last year and this year to bar the committees from accepting donations while lawmakers meet.

Lawmakers' personal campaign committees have been barred from taking contributions during session for decades, a prohibition meant to prevent contributions that look like bribes in exchange for legislation.

But lawmakers created new leadership committees that can take unlimited amounts even when the General Assembly is meeting, in a move widely seen as an attempt to bolster Republican control of key offices. The committees can also coordinate with candidates, unlike independent expenditure groups that are supposed to remain separate. House and Senate Republicans and Democrats each get such a committee, as do the Democratic and Republican nominees for governor and lieutenant governor.

Sen. Greg Dolezal, a Cumming Republican, has said the measure is needed to tamp down the appearance of impropriety.

“This an attempt to put a guardrail up such that there’s not even the appearance of legislation being influenced by money given during session,” Dolezal said during a hearing last week.

The bilI would apply to the legislative committees. Dolezal said lawyers would have to decide whether the ban would also apply to committees controlled by the lieutenant governor, who is an executive officer but presides over and influences Senate legislation. It probably wouldn't apply to the gubernatorial committees, Dolezal has said.

U.S. District Judge Mark Cohen last month ordered Kemp to stop spending money from his Georgians First Leadership Committee during the primary, finding that Republican gubernatorial challenger David Perdue's challenge was likely to succeed.

Kemp leadership committee raised about $355,000 during the first month of the 2022 session. The former U.S. senator sued, saying it’s unconstitutional for Kemp to be able to raise unlimited amounts to spend in the primary when Perdue has to stick to Georgia’s individual contribution limits.

Georgia law says candidates for statewide office can’t collect more than $7,600 from an individual donor for a primary or general election and $4,500 for a runoff election.

The bill might not affect fundraising this year because Gov. Brian Kemp could refrain from signing it until after the session ends.

Follow Jeff Amy on Twitter at http://twitter.com/jeffamy.

