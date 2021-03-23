Georgia budget nears final action as Senate backs plan 54-0

Tillery noted $4.2 billion in federal funds going directly to local schools would more than cover the remaining $400 million gap in the amount called for by the state's K-12 funding formula.

“Never, ever, ever else in history would we expect the government to put down that much money, but they did, and then they did more," he said.

Tillery said state revenues have come in well above what was expected. But he warned that federal funds would end and that state revenues might still be cut down by delayed income tax refunds.

The House and Senate are agreeing to some key Kemp initiatives, including plans to spend $40 million on a rural innovation fund and $10 million to extend high-speed internet in rural areas.

As in the House, Democrats complained that Georgia is passing up a chance to expand Medicaid to provide as many as 500,000 people with health insurance. The federal government has offered to pay the first two years of the state share for Georgia and 11 other states that have not expanded Medicaid.