Georgia congressional district plan could help GOP grab seat

For the first time in more than 50 years, Georgia starts redistricting without federal oversight. A Supreme Court ruling in 2013 removed mandatory federal approval of new maps for Georgia and all or parts of 15 other states with a history of discrimination in voting.

Republicans are under pressure to redraw at least one congressional district to be more GOP-leaning. The state Senate's proposed map reaches to put McBath's district in the Republican column, putting all of Forsyth County, and parts of northern Fulton and northeastern Cobb into the 6th District. The 7th would become more securely Democratic, encompassing the southern two-thirds of Gwinnett County.

Clyde's home in Jackson County is drawn out of the 9th District and into a reshaped 10th District that shifts northward to center much more on Athens. U.S. Representatives, unlike Georgia state lawmakers, aren’t required to live in the district they represent. The current representative of the 10th District, Republican Jody Hice, is stepping down to run for Secretary of State, making it easier for lawmakers to cut up his district if they choose.