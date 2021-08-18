Georgia coronavirus surge leads to new local restrictions

Also in the Atlanta area, scores of protesters gathered in the city of Marietta on Wednesday to oppose Wellstar Health Systems’ vaccine requirement for employees, WSB-TV reported. Wellstar is among a number of hospital systems in the state that have mandated vaccines for staff, as have some private colleges and universities and other private employers.

Elsewhere in the state, the top judge in Georgia's Macon Judicial Circuit suspended some jury trials because of the COVID-19 surge.

Chief Judge Howard Simms has put trials in Bibb County on hold through August and will reevaluate the suspension in September, local prosecutors said Tuesday. The judicial circuit also includes Peach County, and jury trials will continue there.

The district attorney's office for the Macon circuit said it will be prepared to move forward with trials once they are deemed safe. In the meantime, it will work with defense attorneys to resolve cases involving nonviolent offenders to present them to judges for approval.

Bibb County, like other places in Georgia, is in the midst of a surge in infections fueled by the delta variant of the virus among people who are not vaccinated. Only 42% of Georgia’s population is fully vaccinated, well below the national average.