Georgia coroner retiring after 4 decades in office

PERRY, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia coroner is retiring after more than four decades in office.

Danny Galpin served as the coroner for Houston County since 1981, investigating deaths that were violent or otherwise seemed suspicious. He said he never planned on staying in the position for 41 years.

“I just decided, ‘Why not run for it?’” Galpin told WMAZ-TV. “I got elected, and got elected, and got elected.”

Houston County officials held a retirement party for Galpin on Thursday. Attendees included Cassie Borderieux of Life Link of Georgia. She credited Galpin with using his office to save lives by letting her organization know of potential organ donors.

“As a coroner, he has changed death into life for many people in the state of Georgia,” Borderieux said.

Houston County swore in a new coroner, JimBob Williams, last month.

Now that he's retired, Galpin said he’s planning a trip to visit family in Arkansas.

