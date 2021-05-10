Georgia could cut jobless benefits to push more toward work

Senate Bill 156, which would have created a chief labor officer, became the only bill from the 2021 legislative session that Kemp vetoed. The chief labor officer would have been appointed by the speaker of the House and confirmed by a Senate committee, with the duty to provide responses to audits and questions from legislative leaders.

Kemp wrote that he “understood the frustration” of lawmakers, who have been besieged by constituents complaining of unresolved unemployment claims. But Kemp said the new office would be an unconstitutional intrusion of the legislature into the executive branch.

“Rather than creating a new chief labor officer position that reports directly to the legislature, I believe we should work with the labor commissioner to identify the challenges his agency," Kemp wrote.

About 25,000 Georgians filed new unemployment claims in the week ended May 1, and about 140,000 people are receiving traditional unemployment benefits from the state program. Another 127,000 Georgians were getting special federal assistance available to people who were self-employed, independent contractors, gig workers, or employees of churches and nonprofits. Some states are also quitting that program, which was created to help people ineligible for traditional unemployment benefits.