Georgia councilman seeks election recount after 3-vote loss

RINGGOLD, Ga. (AP) — A north Georgia county on Tuesday will recount election votes after a local city council member requested the review because he lost his reelection bid by just three votes.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports that veteran Ringgold City Council member Randall Franks faced off against incumbent council member Kelly Bomar and former council member Earl Henderson to fill two city council seats in last week's election.

Bomar took the lead with 285 votes, and Henderson beat out Franks, 220 to 217, for the second spot, according to the newspaper.

Catoosa County Elections Director Tonya Moore confirmed that a recount will be held Tuesday morning at Franks’ request.

Georgia state law says a candidate can request a recount if the margin of the election outcome was decided by less than or equal to 0.5%. That request has to be made within two business days of the results being certified.

Moore said the recount will be done by machine and said any other kind of recount, such as a hand recount, would require a court order.

