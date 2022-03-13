 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Georgia county scraps plan to go down to 1 polling site

  • Updated
  • 0

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (AP) — A rural Georgia county north of Augusta has scrapped plans to shut down all seven of its voting sites and have residents vote in person at one location, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Election officials in Lincoln County voted 3-0 Wednesday to keep every polling place open. The decision came amid significant opposition to the closure plan.

“After the public hearings and with the reactions from the people, it was just time to let that go,” Lincoln County Elections Director Lilvender Bolton said. “I just thought we needed to end it, and the board agreed.”

Bolton had argued a centralized voting center near the city of Lincolnton would give voters a single site for both early and election day voting and provide more space than small, little-used precincts. Lincolnton is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Augusta in eastern Georgia.

Voting rights advocates cried foul, saying people shouldn't have to drive 15 miles (24 kilometers) or more to get to a polling site.

Former President Donald Trump handily won the mostly Republican county during the 2020 election. About 28 percent of the county’s roughly 8,000 residents are Black.

James Allen, chairman of the county election board, said the consolidation plan was not intended to suppress votes.

“What it was for is the convenience of the electors in the public interest,” he said.

