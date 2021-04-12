Georgia county seeks to improve jail after deputy killed

MACON, Ga. (AP) — The leader of middle Georgia's largest county said Monday he wants to spend $3 million to replace some cell doors that inmates can force open, as the county seeks to reassure jailers of their safety after an inmate recently stabbed and killed a guard with the guard's knife.

Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller and Bibb County Sheriff David Davis said the money is already including in next year's jail budget, but they hope to make it available sooner, if county commissioners approve.

As many as 300 cells in the oldest part of the jail have doors that can be jammed open, and Davis told local news outlets Monday that up to 40% are malfunctioning at any time.

Investigators say Bibb County Deputy Christopher Knight was stabbed to death by inmate Albert Booze last week while deputies were moving Booze to a different cell. The malfunctioning doors appear to have nothing to do with the death of Knight who will be buried Tuesday.

However, the stabbing has drawn attention to safety at the jail, whose oldest sections are 40 years old.