Georgia DA indicted on bribery charge agrees to suspension

ATLANTA (AP) — A suburban Atlanta district attorney has agreed to step down from his post at least temporarily after he was indicted on charges that he improperly sought to have a court dismiss a charge against a female employee he is accused of sexually harassing.

Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday signed an executive order suspending Paulding County District Attorney Donald Richard “Dick” Donovan, writing that Donovan had agreed to be suspended.

Donovan was indicted Feb. 17 on charges of bribery, two counts of false swearing and violating his oath of office.

In a letter addressed to the people of Paulding County and released Thursday by his attorneys, Donovan said the allegations against him are false and that he agreed to a suspension not because he is guilty but to avoid becoming a distraction.

“I categorically deny each allegation against me, but this fight will be time consuming," he wrote. "That is why I have stepped away for now: I believe the people of Paulding County deserve a District Attorney who can fully carry out the functions and duties of the office without hesitation.”