Georgia Democrats offer blueprint for other Sun Belt states

Those numbers meant Democrats widened their advantage in metro areas, including suburbs closest to Atlanta. The party’s analysis did not detail the apparent shift toward Democrats by some white, college-educated voters in those metropolitan and suburban counties because of dissatisfaction with Trump.

Hogan, the party executive director, emphasized that personnel spending included the most ambitious “voter protection unit” the state party has assembled. He said Biden’s narrow margin likely wouldn’t have been possible without the program. Among other things, it included the hotline that fielded tens of thousands of calls, a website of voting information and a program that helped provisional-ballot voters correct any errors in time to have their ballots counted.

To be sure, Georgia Democrats’ success couldn't have come without money. They weren't starting from scratch after Stacey Abrams’ close loss in the 2018 governor’s race. They used monthly support from the Democratic National Committee, as well. Biden’s campaign steered additional resources. And the Senate runoffs, with control of Capitol Hill at stake, provided a flood of national cash.