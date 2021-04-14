 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Georgia deputy charged after inquiry faults use of force
0 comments
AP

Georgia deputy charged after inquiry faults use of force

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ATLANTA (AP) — A middle Georgia sheriff's deputy has been criminally charged and fired after an investigation found he pinned a suspect with his elbow until the suspect passed out and then kicked the feet out from under the man after he was handcuffed and had been revived.

Ronald Dennis Ballard was charged Wednesday with aggravated assault and violating his oath of office. Crawford County Superior Court Judge Jeffery Monroe released the 47-year-old Ballard on $25,000 bail. Crawford County Sheriff Lewis Walker said he fired Ballard on Wednesday.

Walker and a court clerk said they didn't know the name of Ballard's lawyer.

Walker asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to examine what happened when Ballard arrested a man following what the deputy believed was a drug deal on March 16 in the rural county about 70 miles (110 kilometers) south of Atlanta.

GBI Agent Todd Crosby said in a statement Ballard, who was working narcotics, said he had seen what appeared to be a hand-to-hand drug transaction in a motel parking lot. A second deputy came to help Ballard with the traffic stop. The vehicle they pulled over in a private driveway carried two men, a woman and two juveniles.

Ballard removed a backpack from the vehicle, Crosby said, but one of the men tried to snatch the backpack and run, while the second man also ran. Ballard and the first suspect ended up rolling around on the ground in a fight. Ballard put his forearm on the neck of the man, Crosby said, applying enough force that the suspect passed out. Ballard pressed his knuckles down on the man's sternum to wake him up, a technique used by emergency responders to bring people back to consciousness. Crosby said Ballard handcuffed the man, helped him to his feet and then kicked the suspect's feet out from under him, knocking him back down.

“After a discussion with the (district attorney), the inappropriate force to take him into custody is where the aggravated assault came from,” Crosby wrote in an email to The Associated Press.

Crosby said the suspect was examined at the Crawford County Jail but that his injuries were not life threatening, incapacitating or permanent. Crosby declined to release the man's name or what he was charged with “since he is a victim in our part of the investigation.”

Walker said Ballard had worked for the sheriff's office for nine years. He and the second deputy, who was cleared of wrongdoing by the GBI, were suspended with pay until the investigation was completed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Reading Ranch

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors
National Politics

Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors

  • Updated

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — It was supposed to be a unifying weekend for a Republican Party at war with itself over former President Donald Trump’s divisive leadership. But Trump himself shattered two days of relative peace in his closing remarks to the GOP’s top donors when he insulted the party’s Senate leader and his wife.

CEOs gather to speak out against voting law changes
National Politics

CEOs gather to speak out against voting law changes

  • Updated

More than a hundred top executives and corporate leaders gathered online this weekend to discuss their response to restrictive voting laws under consideration in several states and already enacted in Georgia, according to a statement from organizers of the meeting.

+3
Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics
National Politics

Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — For more than a half-century, the voice emerging from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s monolithic, Beaux Arts-styled building near the White House was predictable: It was the embodiment of American business and, more specifically, a shared set of interests with the Republican Party.

+5
Biden wants infrastructure deal, but GOP doubts persist
National Politics

Biden wants infrastructure deal, but GOP doubts persist

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden wants Congress to know he's sincere about cutting a deal on infrastructure, but Republican lawmakers have deep-seated doubts about the scope of his proposed package, its tax hikes and Biden's premise that this is an inflection point for the U.S. as a world power.

+3
Biden sees `win' for US in electric vehicle battery deal
National Politics

Biden sees `win' for US in electric vehicle battery deal

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two big South Korean electric vehicle battery makers said Sunday they have settled a long-running trade dispute that will allow one company to move ahead with plans to manufacture batteries in Georgia. President Joe Biden called it “a win for American workers and the American auto industry.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News