Georgia deputy charged after inquiry faults use of force

ATLANTA (AP) — A middle Georgia sheriff's deputy has been criminally charged and fired after an investigation found he pinned a suspect with his elbow until the suspect passed out and then kicked the feet out from under the man after he was handcuffed and had been revived.

Ronald Dennis Ballard was charged Wednesday with aggravated assault and violating his oath of office. Crawford County Superior Court Judge Jeffery Monroe released the 47-year-old Ballard on $25,000 bail. Crawford County Sheriff Lewis Walker said he fired Ballard on Wednesday.

Walker and a court clerk said they didn't know the name of Ballard's lawyer.

Walker asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to examine what happened when Ballard arrested a man following what the deputy believed was a drug deal on March 16 in the rural county about 70 miles (110 kilometers) south of Atlanta.

GBI Agent Todd Crosby said in a statement Ballard, who was working narcotics, said he had seen what appeared to be a hand-to-hand drug transaction in a motel parking lot. A second deputy came to help Ballard with the traffic stop. The vehicle they pulled over in a private driveway carried two men, a woman and two juveniles.