Georgia economist gives upbeat take on state economy

ATLANTA (AP) — The paradox of the current recession — decreased economic output but plenty of household income for many thanks to federal aid — leaves Georgia poised for a quick rebound once the coronavirus pandemic eases, Georgia’s state economist said Tuesday.

“Really the economy’s doing quite well,” Jeffrey Dorfman told Georgia lawmakers during joint House-Senate budget hearings. "If we could just get the virus under control, things will be fine.”

Dorfman, a University of Georgia professor, said federal aid has flowed into Georgia's economy through individuals and businesses, bolstering sales tax and income tax collections.

“The short answer is that the federal government has passed out a lot of free money," Dorfman said.

The economist said he shares the concerns of others that there could be larger-than-normal state income tax refunds in the coming months, saying many people who were laid off probably have had too much income tax withheld from their paychecks in months when they were working.